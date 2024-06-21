Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $547.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

