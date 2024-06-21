Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

