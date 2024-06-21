Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 262.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,528,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH stock opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.12 and its 200 day moving average is $504.71. The stock has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.