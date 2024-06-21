Thomasville National Bank Has $5.66 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.