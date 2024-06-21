Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 8,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

