Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

