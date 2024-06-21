Collective Family Office LLC Sells 174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

