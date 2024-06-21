Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Plans $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $306.16 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

