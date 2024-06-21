Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

