Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

