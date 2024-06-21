Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

