AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,887,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,724,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,219,000 after buying an additional 208,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

NYSE ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

