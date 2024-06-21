Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

