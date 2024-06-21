JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $58.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KR opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.