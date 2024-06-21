Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,903,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $437,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Visa stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.98 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

