Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

CMC opened at $52.67 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

