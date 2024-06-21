Foster Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,804,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $795.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

