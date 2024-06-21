Farmers Trust Co. Sells 722 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

