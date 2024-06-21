Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus Stock Performance

Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.