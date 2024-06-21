Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Stock Performance
Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.
Prosus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.