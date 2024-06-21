Steelcase Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

