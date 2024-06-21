Collective Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,291 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

