Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of DR stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.34. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Report on DR

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.