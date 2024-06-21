Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 2.8 %

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.