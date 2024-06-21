Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.850-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.1 billion-$65.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

