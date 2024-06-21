Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SCI opened at $72.02 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

