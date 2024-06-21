Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $905.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.85. The firm has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.