Perpetual Ltd Buys 5,053 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $208.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

