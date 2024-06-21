Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

