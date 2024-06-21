Thomasville National Bank Has $571,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $857,000.

VB opened at $217.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

