Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,863,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.