Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

