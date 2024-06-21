Thomasville National Bank Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

