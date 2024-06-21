3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

3M stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

