Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

