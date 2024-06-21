Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.