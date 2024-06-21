Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.74 on Friday. Investar has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

