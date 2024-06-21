Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$50.92 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

