Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.18 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

