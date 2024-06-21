Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.
Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE:WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
