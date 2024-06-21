Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 276,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 578,266 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

