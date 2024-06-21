Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells 547 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elder Granger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $337.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.94. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

