Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 5,302 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.