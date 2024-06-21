Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.75.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

