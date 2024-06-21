Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,670 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

