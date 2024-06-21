Robert W. Baird Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $213.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 359.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 67,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

