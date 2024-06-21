Farmers Trust Co. Sells 151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,573,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $353.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

