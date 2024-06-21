Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $445.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.41 and its 200 day moving average is $406.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $450.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

