Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY25 guidance to $9.40-$9.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.69. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

