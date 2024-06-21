Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.