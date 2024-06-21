Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

